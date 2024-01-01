Tribal Football
BLOCKED! Man Utd denied Todibo signing chance
Manchester United's pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has hit a snag.

The Red Devils and Nice are both co-owned by INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Per Fabrizio Romano and other sources, the two clubs are not permitted to do transfer deals by UEFA.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS group are pushing to sell Nice, but that will not be complete until months down the road.

Romano posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules.

“Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and United with same ownership playing same European competition next season means no green light.”

