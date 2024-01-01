WOW! Ratcliffe appealing UEFA blocking Todibo Man Utd deal

Tribal Football
Manchester United are refusing to drop plans to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated they've been blocked by UEFA from signing Todibo as he also owns Nice. The sticking point for UEFA is both clubs will compete in next season's Europa League.

Now transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Ratcliffe's Ineos are ready to make a legal appeal against UEFA's ruling.

He states:  "INEOS wants to make the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United a success!

"The English company specialising in the chemical sector is challenging the regulations put in place and has hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to plead before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favour of the arrival of the  OGC Nice defender to MUFC... Wait & See."

