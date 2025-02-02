West Ham launch bid for Lorient striker Kroupi

West Ham are making a move for Lorient striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

Sky Sports says the Hammers are launching a €40m offer for Kroupi.

Kroupi has struck nine goals in 17 matches in L2 so far this season.

West Ham are turning to the 18 year-old after a deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi was shelved due to an injury suffered last week.

The Hammers also have reached terms with Brighton over a straight loan for Evan Ferguson today.