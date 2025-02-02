Tribal Football
Man City watching Donnarumma situation at PSG
Manchester City are keeping tabs on PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma this season.

The Italy international could be on the move this summer with his contract now inside it's final 18 months.

Donnarumma is being considered by City amid speculation Ederson could leave at the end of the season for the Saudi Pro League.

TMW says PSG are laying down contingency plans with Lille No1 Lucas Chevalier under consideration.

At City, covering Donnarumma's €10m salary wouldn't be an issue for the Premier League champions.

