PSG winger Asensio agrees Aston Villa move

Aston Villa are wrapping up the signing of PSG winger Marcos Asensio today.

The former Real Madrid star is set to join Villa on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Asensio is due at Villa Park today for a medical and to sign forms.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Marco Asensio to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place on loan deal from PSG.  

"Travel to England on Sunday.

"As revealed, Aston Villa work on both Asensio and (Marcus) Rashford. Separate topics, same as João Félix."

