West Ham medical today for Brighton striker Ferguson

Paul Vegas
West Ham United are closing a deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson today.

West Ham are said to have agreed a loan deal with Brighton that will last until the end of the season.

But there will be no purchase option in the agreement.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "West Ham United reach agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Evan Ferguson.

"Proposed deal for 20yo BHAFC striker straight loan - no buy option. :Ireland int’l set for medical today as WHUFC work to seal move."

 

