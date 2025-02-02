West Ham medical today for Brighton striker Ferguson

West Ham United are closing a deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson today.

West Ham are said to have agreed a loan deal with Brighton that will last until the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But there will be no purchase option in the agreement.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "West Ham United reach agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Evan Ferguson.

"Proposed deal for 20yo BHAFC striker straight loan - no buy option. :Ireland int’l set for medical today as WHUFC work to seal move."