Ward-Prowse pleased with "exciting style" under new West Ham boss Lopetegui

The appointment of Julen Lopetegui at West Ham has breathed an air of excitement through the club. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse is certainly one of those players who has felt the impact of the new manager.

Ward-Prowse has stated that players have been working hard under their new boss as they adapt to the new style of play as he spoke about the side's preseason game against Ferencváros later today.

“We don’t know a lot about them, but we are looking forward to it, as it’s the first bit of game time to try and implement the manager’s style, put what we have been working on over the past two weeks into practice and get some minutes under our belts.

“I think you can get all sorts of different tests throughout pre-season. We aren’t going to be the finished article on Monday, but it’s about getting the manager’s message across and getting that fitness hit, which is important. It’s not about the result. It’s more so about doing the stuff we have been working on.

“You can tell from the manager that he has got a winning mentality, so I’m sure he will want to win the game. We’ve also got a lot of young players with us, and it will be a good experience for them to get some game time and try impress the manager. As long as we do the things we’ve been working on, we can come away with a positive end to the trip.”

On the new arrivals at the club the 29-year-old had a lot of praise.

“They have settled in well and are really good lads,” added the set-piece specialist. “That’s one thing I liked when I joined the Club, that everybody is really kind and engaging, and it’s been good to spend the week with them, help integrate them into the squad and make them feel as comfortable as possible.

“It’s really enjoyable, it’s an exciting style to play and is a very modern way of playing, and you can sense from the players that they are all enjoying the work. It’s aggressive, full of energy and some hopefully good stuff in possession too. There’s lots to build on.”