Potts looking to impress Lopetegui in preseason as he tries to break into the first team

Potts looking to impress Julen Lopetegui in preseason as he tries to break into the first team

Freddie Potts has made his pre-season goal clear as the midfielder wants to establish himself as a member of the West Ham first-team squad this season

The young playmaker impressed in Monday’s 2-2 draw against Ferencváros where he was a dangerous threat to the Hungarian defence due to his passing range, confidence on the ball and delivery from set-pieces.

Now, after working his way through the ranks of the Academy of Football the 20-year-old wants to impress manager Julen Lopetegui and break into the first team.

“I enjoyed it a lot. The new Head Coach has come in and implemented his new style of play, so there were a lot of things to learn from the match.

“We wanted the result to be a win, but I think in the end we all learned a lot, and it was a good first game to get our fitness back to where it needs to be.

“It’s a new experience and something different than what I’ve been used to. He has got a different style of play compared to coaches I’ve had before, so it’s a good experience to learn from. I think we have all enjoyed it, tried to adapt and to implement everything we’ve done out in Austria, and I think at times we did that. I’ve enjoyed every moment so far.

“I love just trying to get on the ball and that’s what I tried to do as much as possible, and hopefully we have a Head Coach who likes to let his midfielders get on the ball as much as possible and try and make things happen, as that sort of style suits all of us as midfielders."

“It was a really good week in terms of being here as a group and doing things as a team. We’ve got a lot of young lads here including myself, and we have all just enjoyed being in and around the first team and trying to show the Head Coach what we can do. I think for me personally, it has been about trying impress the Head Coach as I want to be here this season and be a part of it, and this week has been a really good opportunity to show that.”