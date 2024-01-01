West Ham, Juventus target Mazraoui holding out for Man Utd move

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui wants to join Manchester United.

Mazraoui has been the subject of intense interest from West Ham, but he has resisted their attempts to stay clear in the hope United formalise their interest, says Foot Mercato.

It's been suggested Bayern had accepted an offer from West Ham, but the player has turned them down.

Mazraoui is also said to be attracting interest from Juventus - but he wants to engineer a move to Old Trafford.

The right-back's contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2026.