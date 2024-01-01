Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview

West Ham, Juventus target Mazraoui holding out for Man Utd move

West Ham, Juventus target Mazraoui holding out for Man Utd move
Bayern Munich defender Mazraoui holding out for Man Utd move
Bayern Munich defender Mazraoui holding out for Man Utd moveAction Plus
Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui wants to join Manchester United.

Mazraoui has been the subject of intense interest from West Ham, but he has resisted their attempts to stay clear in the hope United formalise their interest, says Foot Mercato.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been suggested Bayern had accepted an offer from West Ham, but the player has turned them down.

Mazraoui is also said to be attracting interest from Juventus - but he wants to engineer a move to Old Trafford.

The right-back's contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMazraoui NoussairManchester UnitedWest HamJuventusBayern MunichSerie ABundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham's move for Moroccan star collapses as Man Utd approach
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
West Ham open Bayern Munich talks for Mazraoui