West Ham's move for Moroccan star collapses as Man Utd approach

West Ham United’s move for Noussair Mazraoui appears to have collapsed at the last moment.

The Hammers had been hoping to wrap up the deal to bring the right-back to London.

The 26-year-old Moroccan international full-back had all but agreed to move, but the deal was cancelled.

Per Florian Plettenburg, the transfer is off due to an issue involving agent payments.

This could give Manchester United a chance to come back into the mix for Mazraoui.

Plettenbrug posted on X: “Noussair #Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF! 

“No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations.

“Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui. Advanced talks.”

