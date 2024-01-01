West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal

West Ham United and Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for the former to sign Noussair Mazraoui.

The right-back could be arriving at the Hammers in the coming days for a medical.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Sky Germany, the deal includes a fee of £13 million, which could rise through add-ons of a few million.

Mazraoui had also been on the radar of Manchester United, but they have not made a move.

The Red Devils do have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their full-back options.

The latter was linked to West Ham earlier this summer, but they have now secured a right-bac