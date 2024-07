West Ham in talks with Metz for Mikautadze

West Ham are in talks with Metz for Georges Mikautadze.

The Guardian says West Ham have approached Metz to register their interest in Mikautadze.

The striker has enjoyed an outstanding Euros with Georgia this month.

And his form has convinced West Ham to firm up their interest in recent days.

No offer has been lodged, but West Ham have made it clear to Metz of their interest in the striker.