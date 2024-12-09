Moyes makes himself available to West Ham

David Moyes has told West Ham chairman David Sullivan he's willing to return.

The Sun says Moyes has told Sullivan he's available if West Ham choose to remove Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard replaced Moyes at the end of last season, but the move hasn't worked out with the Hammers struggling for consistency.

West Ham meet Wolves tonight in a match which could decide the fate of either manager involved.

Moyes has also been approached by Wolves, but informed them he wouldn't enter formal talks while Gary O'Neil was still in place.

