West Ham in advanced Leeds talks for Summerville

West Ham are close to completing the signing of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

The young forward is set to jump back into the Premier League after a year away.

Summerville was the star of the show for the Elland Road club in the Championship last term, but they failed to secure promotion.

Per the BBC, the two clubs are in advanced talks and an agreement is expected.

Summerville is eager to make the move, as he wants to test himself in the top flight.

Dutchman Summerville scored 21 goals for Leeds in all competitions last term.