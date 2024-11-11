West Ham fullback Emerson on Everton draw: Most important thing is to not concede

West Ham United defender Emerson has opened up on how the squad are happy to not concede after a tough game against Everton this weekend.

The Hammers have been disappointing so far this season, winning three games, drawing three and losing five of their opening eleven top-flight fixtures.

This weekend’s 0-0 draw with the Toffees is another example of that, but Emerson has opened up to West Ham TV about how they're happy to keep a clean sheet.

He said, “It was a tough game. It’s always a tough game to play against them because everyone knows their style as they play all those long balls and they defend so well. It was a tough game and in the end, we take this point and we just move on.

“We are a family. We know each other very well. We know our strengths and our quality, so we just need to believe more because we have a lot of quality. We just need to believe more and show it on the pitch.

“These types of games, if you don’t win, then the most important thing is to not concede a goal, so we take this clean sheet and I think, for us, it’s a good point because we need to take this confidence and continue in this way with not conceding a goal, so this point is important for us.

“It’s our job to try and defend well. Of course, it’s not just the defence’s job, but all eleven players. We need just to continue in this way. It was a clean sheet, so although we didn’t take the three points and we didn’t win at home, which we want to do for our fans, we take the point and we just have to move on as we have a lot of games to play.”