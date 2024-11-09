West Ham boss Lopetegui "unhappy" with Everton stalemate

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Everton.

Lopetegui concedes they were flat for the stalemate.

He said afterwards, "We are not happy because we did not win the match.

"Our aim was to win the match and we deserved to win the match - we had enough chances to do so. Pickford was their best player in my opinion. He did three or four saves, very good saves, and we also hit the post.

"But I think that despite this, I was not happy with the first half because we can't gift to the opponent for 45 minutes. Okay, we defended well but it was not enough. That's why I was not happy with the first half.

"Not because they deserved to win or they had a chance. No, because I think that we didn't show the energy and the character that we needed.

"We did well in the second half we did, but we have to be more consistent.

"The personality and the energy of the team has to there be from the start of the match and we didn't make the right decisions about our distances to be more aggressive in the press.

"We were late, so I was not happy with this, but I think in the second half we did very well. It was not enough, but we can look at a positive thing - the clean sheet and the chances that we had.

"Now we have to wish the best of the players that go with their countries in this break, crossing our fingers that they come back well and be ready for the next challenge."