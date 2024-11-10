Pickford: A proper Everton performance

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was upbeat after their 0-0 draw at West Ham.

Pickford drew a lot of positives after the stalemate.

"Obviously, there's never an easy game in the Premier League," Pickford told the club's website. "We'd have liked more opportunities to score goals, but we kept a clean sheet and we're going home with a point.

"We wanted three, but we haven't lost the game.

"Our defensive shape, I thought, was brilliant from front to back and that's a proper Everton side when we're digging deep and helping each other out."