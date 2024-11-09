West Ham defender Kilman happy to keep Calvert-Lewin quiet for Everton draw

West Ham defender Max Kilman says they must be positive after their 0-0 draw with Everton at home.

Kilman, 27, says they can be satisfied with the clean sheet.

“We have to take the positives from the game,” said Kilman, 27. “I think our defending is probably the biggest positive - we defended well throughout.

“Going up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a tough test for me. He’s very powerful and has a really good leap, so I had to make sure I was ready to go up against him, and thankfully we were able to keep him at bay.

“From a defensive point of view, not conceding is important. It’s something you can build a foundation from, so we need to do that and hopefully we can get more clean sheets as the season goes on.

“I think in the first half we took a bit of time to settle into the game, but in the second half we created some really good opportunities, and were actually unfortunate not to come away with the win, so there were lots of things to be pleased about across the pitch.”