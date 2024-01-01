West Ham defender Zouma fails Shabab Al-Ahli medical

West Ham United may not be able to sell French centre half Kurt Zouma this summer.

The Hammers had been eager to cash in on the veteran to make room for new signings.

However, Zouma's proposed move to United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli has collapsed.

Per the BBC, he has failed his medical and the 29-year-old will now have to return to England.

Zouma still has a year left on his Hammers contract, but is now in a bit of limbo.

West Ham have signed Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a loan with an obligation to buy.

They also secured Max Kilman for new boss Julen Lopetegui, bringing him in from the Spaniard’s ex-club Wolves.