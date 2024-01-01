West Ham defender Zouma fails medical as Saudi move looks unlikely

West Ham United star Kurt Zouma’s future remains unclear after a failed medical.

The Frenchman had been expected to join Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates.

However, he had to fly back from Dubai due to not being able to pass his medical exams.

Now Sky Sports states that he may be in line for a move to Saudi Arabia instead.

Whether the same issues crop up is not yet clear, but he does still have a year left on his Hammer's contract.

There is a sense that West Ham may let him go on a free transfer to make it easier for him to find a club.