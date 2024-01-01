Al Ittihad reject opening West Ham offer for Kante, but...

Al Ittihad are holding steadfast over West Ham's push for N'Golo Kante.
The Hammers want to bring the Chelsea great back to London this summer and a bid has been made.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But the Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "West Ham ~£15m verbal bid for N’Golo Kante rejected by Al Ittihad last night.
"WHUFC interest remains but #AlIttihad have no intention of selling; would take £25m+ to even consider.
"33yo France midfielder happy + club/#SPL counting on him @TheAthleticFC."