West Ham defender wanted by Internacional in major January move

West Ham defender Luizao is attracting interest from clubs in Brazil this winter.

The 22-year-old arrived in January 2023, but has yet to play a senior game for the club.

Per The Mail, he may now be in line for a return to his native land to resurrect his career.

Luizao is wanted by Internacional, who believe they can get the best out of him.

The Brazilian club are willing to take Luizao on either a permanent or loan deal.

West Ham are not likely to object in either event, but would prefer a sale over a loan.