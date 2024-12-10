Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forest one of several clubs looking to snatch up Brazilian talent this January
Nottingham Forest are looking to strengthen their presence in Brazilian football.

Per UOL, Forest are among five Premier League clubs that are chasing after Brazilian players this winter.

They are said to be after Botafogo’s Igor Jesus and CorinthiansYuri Alberto.

The duo would be huge coups for Forest, as they are wanted by Southampton and West Ham as well.

Forest has been active in the South American market over the past few seasons.

Their owner Evangelos Marinakis has also recruited ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar to work on his multi-club network.

