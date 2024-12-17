West Ham defender Kilman pleased with Bournemouth draw

West Ham United defender Max Kilman was delighted with his team’s effort on Monday night.

The Hammers secured a battling 1-1 draw away from home against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

They had to hang on at times, but Kilman felt they showed enough of what they can do in an attacking sense as well.

Post-game, he stated to Sky Sports: "Conceding in the last minute is always tough.

“We managed to stay in the game and nicked a goal towards the end. Unfortunately they finished with the free-kick near the end.

"We have made a lot of improvements, we put in a proper shift. Credit to everyone. It's a tough place to come but we managed to match them."

