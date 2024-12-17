Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

West Ham keeper Fabianski: Bournemouth a good point for us

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham keeper Fabianski: Bournemouth a good point for us
West Ham keeper Fabianski: Bournemouth a good point for usAction Plus
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was delighted with his team showing their true colors on Monday night.

The Hammers did have to settle for a point against Bournemouth away on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Fabianski felt the result and the way they performed showed they can turn a corner after a tough start to this season.

He told Premier League Productions: "Coming into this game we knew they are a tough team to play against. They have proved it so many times this year.

"You have to admit that they created many chances tonight. Obviously we wanted to win and a late goal always gives you that feeling that it's almost there. But credit to Bournemouth they were a decent side tonight as well.

"There's always a feeling of disappointment but at the same time playing away from home against a team who has beaten some good teams, it's a good point for us.

"I think we are still trying to work on the aspects of the game the manager is demanding from us. But we are being a bit more consistent. Slowly we are getting there. It's taking a bit longer than what we wanted, but I believe we are going in the right direction.

"So far we have been on and off. We are looking for a bit more consistency. Hopefully we will add a few more results and everyone will be satisfied with the way we play."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueFabianski LukaszWest HamBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth midfielder Christie talks up Unal after West Ham equaliser
Henry praises West Ham after Bournemouth draw
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham draw