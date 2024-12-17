Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo

Bournemouth midfielder Christie talks up Unal after West Ham equaliser

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth midfielder Christie talks up Unal after West Ham equaliser
Bournemouth midfielder Christie talks up Unal after West Ham equaliserTribalfootball
Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie was delighted to see Enes Unal get on the scoresheet.

The forward netted a vital goal for the Cherries to help them salvage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having appeared set to lose, Unal pulled one out of the bag and gave his team a lifeline.

Post-game, Christie told Sky Sports: "Credit to him, big moment, especially the reaction as well I thought the boys were brilliant. And it was a moment of magic to get us level."

On the penalty his team conceded earlier in the game, he added: "I thought it was harsh. I know his hand is high but he's so close to the ball. We didn't get one last week against Ipswich from a similar scenario.

"It's a bit frustrating because we dominated. But it's good to get a point in the end.

"We want to try and keep this unbeaten run going. We knew tonight would be a tough game and if we weren't going to win it we didn't want to lose it." 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueChristie RyanUnal EnesBournemouthWest Ham
Related Articles
Henry praises West Ham after Bournemouth draw
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham draw
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Many positives from Bournemouth draw