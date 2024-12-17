Bournemouth midfielder Christie talks up Unal after West Ham equaliser

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie was delighted to see Enes Unal get on the scoresheet.

The forward netted a vital goal for the Cherries to help them salvage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having appeared set to lose, Unal pulled one out of the bag and gave his team a lifeline.

Post-game, Christie told Sky Sports: "Credit to him, big moment, especially the reaction as well I thought the boys were brilliant. And it was a moment of magic to get us level."

On the penalty his team conceded earlier in the game, he added: "I thought it was harsh. I know his hand is high but he's so close to the ball. We didn't get one last week against Ipswich from a similar scenario.

"It's a bit frustrating because we dominated. But it's good to get a point in the end.

"We want to try and keep this unbeaten run going. We knew tonight would be a tough game and if we weren't going to win it we didn't want to lose it."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play