Henry praises West Ham after Bournemouth draw

West Ham United impressed one pundit in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.

The Hammers are struggling under head coach Julen Lopetegui, but put in a creditable display in the Premier League.

The draw leaves them in the bottom half of the table, but does move them a little further clear of relegation trouble.

Post-game, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry stated on Sky Sports: “They showed me something that I didn't see for a little while at West Ham, especially this season.

“They showed me that they could play and at one point they had to be resilient, away from home, against a team that at times is going to push them, they did.

“At times your goalkeeper is going to come and save you on the night but they showed me two phases of their game that they didn't show me for a very long time.

“They were minutes away, apart from that free-kick to win back-to-back games so it would have been a great result.

“I hope that they can give him (Julen Lopetegui) time to perform and show what he is about.”

