West Ham defender Coufal: Positives from Man City defeat

West Ham defender Vladimír Coufal insists they can draw positives from defeat at home to Manchester City.

A City own goal gave West Ham some hope, but Erling Haaland's hat-trick saw the visitors win 1-3.

Coufal later said, “They are one of the best teams in the country, maybe one of the best teams in the world,” admitted Coufal.

“They had a lot of chances in the first half, and it didn’t work out quite well to be honest, but we changed something for the second half, and I think it was much better as we had a lot more possession, created some chances, and also hit the post.

"In the end, Erling scored again, and it’s very difficult to defend against a team like Manchester City as you are constantly under pressure and they are always trying to find the pass to Haaland.

“We went to a back five and tried to get a bit higher up the pitch and put some pressure on them. I think it was working quite well until we conceded the third goal, and that won them the game.

“It’s totally different when you’ve been playing a different style under another manager for the last five years.

"It’s quite the opposite now as we are trying to keep ball and press, but we didn’t catch all the mistakes so far, so we have the international break to work on it.

"We have to take the positives from the games we’ve played so far in the Premier League, and we will be alright.”