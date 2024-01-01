Tony Cottee exclusive: Is Lopetegui right for West Ham? Can Mubama make it at Man City?

“I don't know if it's the right appointment. I hope so, but I think it's more of a sideways step rather than a progressive step. But only time will tell,” Tony Cottee tells Tribalfootball.

A season-ticket holder at London Stadium himself, the former Hammer is clearly not in awe of new manager Julen Lopetegui yet, but as he knows only too well; football is about results.

“If you get the results, if you start winning, you're in the top ten, you're in the cup competitions then it’s all good. The West Ham fans are just waiting to see the new players all play together. When that happens, we'll see where we are. If we can get our best team out, I think West Ham can give anyone a game," states Cottee who is full of praise of the shift David Moyes put in during his second stint as Hammers-boss.

“He's done a very good job. West Ham were in relegation battle when he took over, so, to finish three out of four seasons in the top ten, have three years of European football and he won a trophy, he's done a fantastic job. All that does, really, is make it harder for the next manager, because it's always hard to follow someone successful. Manchester United have been trying for over 10 years to replace Alex Ferguson.”

From his seat in the stands, Cottee weren’t overly impressed with West Ham’s performance in the first home game of the season against Aston Villa.

“I'd like to think it's just the fact that maybe the players are not up to speed with match fitness at the moment. But; personally, I would rather see them play. If you're going to lose to Aston Villa, you might as well lose playing your new players rather than playing the old players.”

Speaking of new players, Roma striker Tammy Abraham could be on his way in and Hammers-legend Cottee believe it’s about time.

“I'd love to see Tammy at the club, I am big fan of his. West Ham should have signed him when he left Chelsea. He's younger as well. Füllkrug is a good signing, but he's 31. He's only really going to give you two or three seasons. It might be two or three fantastic seasons. Tammy Abraham would be more a signing for the future.”

While Abraham might be on his way in, youngster Divin Mubama waved goodbye to London, opting for a move to Manchester City, having never been given a chance at West Ham, Cottee thinks.

“Any forward at any club need six games to find your sharpness, your fitness, to get a few goals and get on the front foot. He was never given that opportunity at West Ham, which is a great shame. Now he's gone to Man City I wouldn't be surprised if he gets in for some of the cup games and does a good job.

"He's certainly keen, he looks like a good athlete. Whether he can play in the City team, technically, I don't know. But it's always a shame to see someone come through the academy and then go to another club. I'd rather see those players playing in the first team of West Ham than Man City.”

