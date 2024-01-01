Fullkrug says West Ham "can hurt" Man City this weekend

Fullkrug says West Ham "can hurt" Man City this weekend as they are not used to defending

West Ham United's new signing Niclas Füllkrug has spoken about his side's clash with Manchester City this weekend and how he thinks the Hammers could do some serious damage.

The German striker joined the club from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and is still getting back to full fitness after joining late in preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 31 years old Fullkrug is still a deadly asset for West Ham and believes the clash against Premier league champions Man City will be tough but full of positive surprises.

“It will be a very tough game, but I think we’ve also got some very, very good players," the Germany international stated. "We have to try and get some possession of the ball because Manchester City are not used to always defending, so if we can do that then we can hurt them.

"We have to try and attack because if we only defend against them, then it will be very difficult to win the game like that.

“I had a very late start to pre-season and need some more time to adapt and to get my perfect performance. Until now, it’s been very good for me as I have nice teammates, very high-quality teammates, and I think we have to trust the process and be patient as we have a new coach and new players, so we have to find a way to connect everything, and I hope for a very successful season.”

He spoke about life under the guidance of manager Julen Lopetegui, how it is different in the Premier League and how with hard work the goals will eventually come.

“It’s been a very positive start, and we now have a very big game against Manchester City. I think it’s been good, but we need to continue in this way, and we need to try and earn every point, and we will be looking to do the same on Saturday.

“It’s been very different (playing in the Premier League). It’s a very competitive league, and everyone regards it as the best league in the world. It’s a different atmosphere, and it feels as if there is a lot of history in the stadium. It’s a nice feeling to have a different way of playing football, and I’m looking forward to the next games and the season.

“I think against Palace I should have scored, but sometimes it’s not that easy. I’m working very hard for that first Premier League goal and working very hard in every training session to improve to get better, in shape, and to score goals like I have throughout the last few years. We have to be patient. They (goals) will come, and once the first has come, the others will fall faster.”