West Ham consider two free agents as defensive cover

West Ham are studying the free agency market for a new centre-half.

Having sent Nayef Aguerd on-loan to Real Sociedad and Kurt Zouma to Al Oroboah, the Hammers are seeking a replacement.

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, 33, and ex-Sheffield United centre-half John Egan, 31, are both being considered, says the London Evening Standard.

The pair remain free agents after being released by their clubs over the summer.

West Ham had 19-year-old Kaelan Casey on the bench for defeat to Manchester City on Saturday and are now seeking more experienced cover.