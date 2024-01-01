Slot speaks on how his side are adapting, feelings ahead of new season and realistic aims

Arne Slot has spoken confidently in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener at Ipswich Town.

Liverpool Head coach Slot has opened up ahead of the new season on a number of topics including his aims for the campaign ahead.

“I think at this moment the whole team stayed together. We lost Joel Matip and Thiago (Alcantara) and Adrian as a goalkeeper of course, but the rest of the team stayed together and that is also a very positive thing. We are always talking here about transfers but it’s also a very positive thing that we kept our players and they are in a good place at the moment.”

“I said many times already: Jürgen (Klopp) left the team in a good place and we are trying to build from there and last season was also a season where they could win a trophy with this team. So, we are hoping and aiming, of course, for the same this season. It’s not going to be easy because there are a lot of good and strong teams in the Premier League that also strengthened their squads, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

He also spoke on the excitement surrounding his first game and the season ahead.

“For me the games in pre-season meant something as well; although you don’t get points for it, but I think it’s important to prepare the team for the Premier League. Now we’re excited to start the season against a promoted team that did really, really well in the last few years under their manager. It’s interesting to see what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

“I don’t think ‘excites me the most’ is the right word but as a manager, wherever you are you try to do the same thing: you try to implement your playing style to the players. And fortunately for me, a lot of this playing style the players already knew because many things have stayed the same, and we try to adjust where we can to improve the team a bit.”

“And this is what you are constantly working on, and this gives me and my staff a lot of energy because the players have a lot of energy and try to implement the things we want and try to keep the things the same like they were. That gives energy to us as well, that the players really buy into it and want to make the best out of what we’re trying to present to them.”

Slot spoke more on the adaption process and how his side are blending together.

“I think everywhere around the world in pre-season, everybody is really positive about everything. But it’s a good thing that it’s here as well. How far are we? I said many times already that we are not changing everything, actually we don’t change that much because many things were really good. Then, where are we? I think it would be perfect if after four or five weeks of pre-season you are already close to perfection, which is very difficult to reach. And some of them have only been in for 10 or 12 days. But like I said, many things have stayed the same and the players have stayed the same.”

“So, we are ready for the game tomorrow. If you talk about where in the end we want to go to, there are still a lot, lot, lot of things to improve. But I think if I’m here for three, four, five, six or seven years I will still give you the same answer, that there are a lot of things to improve, because it’s impossible for players to reach perfection. We’re always aiming for this but there are always ways to improve the team.”