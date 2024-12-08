Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham consider Middlesbrough boss Carrick
West Ham consider Middlesbrough boss Carrick
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is being discussed inside West Ham United.

Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui's position is in doubt ahead of Monday night's clash with Wolves.

Should West Ham lose, Lopetegui is facing the sack.

And the Mirror says Carrick, a former Hammers midfielder, is under consideration to replace the Spaniard.

 After 14 games, the Hammers find themselves in 14th place, with 4 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats.

Boro,  meanwhile, sit fifth on the Championship table.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarrick MichaelWest HamMiddlesbroughChampionshipFootball Transfers
