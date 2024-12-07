Tribal Football
Hjulmand ahead of Terzic in West Ham discussions
Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand is emerging as a serious contender for the West Ham United job.

The Dane tops the Hammers' shortlist with Julen Lopetegui under huge pressure going into Monday's clash with Wolves.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Hjulmand is gaining support inside the board room should the Irons need to make a change.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has also been discussed.

However, despite his ties, having been a former assistant coach at West Ham, Hjulmand is ahead of him in the board's thinking. 

Premier League West Ham Hjulmand Kasper
