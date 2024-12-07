Tribal Football
West Ham confirm Antonio involved in traffic accident

File photo of Michail Antonio
West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The east London club published a statement on social media at 16:30 GMT.

"West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident," it said.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time."

West Ham also stated that they would provide updates in due course.

 

 

West Ham face Wolves in their next match in the Premier League on Monday.

