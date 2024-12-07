West Ham winger Summerville: Kudus a top talent and good person

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is full of praise for teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Like Kudus, Summerville has an Eredivisie background and joined the Hammers last summer from Leeds United.

He told Voetbal International: "He is a good player – but also a good person.

"I don't think I need to explain his football skills. Everyone can see that. Wow.

"Sometimes I see things for training that make me think this is too insane. He is a top talent."