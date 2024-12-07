Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Man Utd boss Amorim: Ugarte needs more time; Fermandes tired

West Ham winger Summerville: Kudus a top talent and good person

Paul Vegas
West Ham winger Summerville: Kudus a top talent and good person
West Ham winger Summerville: Kudus a top talent and good personAction Plus
West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is full of praise for teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Like Kudus, Summerville has an Eredivisie background and joined the Hammers last summer from Leeds United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Voetbal International: "He is a good player – but also a good person.

"I don't think I need to explain his football skills. Everyone can see that. Wow.

"Sometimes I see things for training that make me think this is too insane. He is a top talent."

Mentions
EredivisiePremier LeagueKudus MohammedSummerville CrysencioWest Ham
Related Articles
Summerville on West Ham's poor form: If we believe and stay together anything is possible
West Ham will take no less than £85M for Kudus next summer as Arsenal interest grows
Summerville: I will die for West Ham