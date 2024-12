West Ham United are eyeing Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Foot Mercato says the Hammers are seeking a loan deal for the centre-half in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

The summer arrival from Fulham has made just 11 appearances for the Blues this season.

Adarabioyo could be open to a loan arrangement in search for regular football.

With Chelsea, the 27 year-old has a deal to 2028.