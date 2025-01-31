West Ham close to agreeing deal for Benfica striker Cabral for £15M

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
West Ham are nearing a deal to sign Benfica striker Arthur Cabral for approximately £15m plus add-ons.

As reported by the Portuguese outlet Record, the signing could be done in the next few days.

The 26-year-old faced West Ham in the 2023 Conference League final while playing for Fiorentina

This season, however, he has struggled for playing time, which makes the move appear unusual. 

West Ham are currently missing injured strikers Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug

Captain Jarrod Bowen, who has been out with a broken foot, is expected to return against Chelsea on Monday. 

The addition of Cabral would bolster West Ham's attacking options under new coach Graham Potter.

