Chelsea boss Maresca seeks "response" against West Ham; makes plea to fans over Sanchez

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he wants to see a response from his players on Monday night against West Ham United.

The Blues go into the game after last week's defeat at Manchester City.

Maresca said this morning: "We need a response, a good performance to try and win the game. Not because it's after the City game but we try to always do the same.

"The plan behind the game (at City), as I said, you have to be brave. Two ways, for me; one way you drop and give them possession, wait and be lucky to win the game or draw. The other way is to be aggressive and be brave. You have to accept. It can happen when they have Ederson, who is good in long range and Haaland who is top. I always prefer to see my team brave.

"All the games, we have chances to score. The big difference in this moment, I know we struggle with results in the last six, seven or eight, the performance is there."

Asked about improvements on the injury front, Maresca continued: "They are exactly the same as the last one. Romeo (Lavia) is out, Wes (Fofana) is out, Benoit (Badiashile) is out. The rest are okay.

"Marc (Guiu) is improving a lot, to be honest. Day after day, he is more ready for that sort of game. Sometimes the decision is because sometimes I see something; sometimes good, sometimes not."

Pushed for an update on their transfer plans with just days left before the winter market deadline, he said: "You can expect players arriving and players leaving - it is like this in this moment. I don't know about the players leaving and arriving."

On playing on deadline day night, Maresca said: "I said many times, it is the same situation for all the clubs, all the managers; you can work with the ones that you are sure are going to be with until the end. So that is good for me.

"We have, in this moment, many noises around the players but it is not just for us. If you ask Graham (Potter, West Ham manager), he will probably be exactly the same."

On if the January rumours have unsettled his players, Maresca was adamant: "100%. For me, yes. But not only us, all the teams. They are human beings. Even if they are professional and focused, but if they are talking to other clubs then the focus is probably not 100%. Losing Wes, who has been a key player, has been a big moment. The good thing is that we still play a good game, a good performance with big chances. The big difference, for me, is inside the box.:

On West Ham, Maresca said: "They are very aggressive. I watched the four or five games with Graham in charge. They try to be very aggressive. It is a game that will be a tough game, like always. We have two days to prepare the game and then we will see."

On Chelsea fans turning on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, he said: "We need the fans. We need them, the players need them. Understanding for sometimes they cannot be happy with the player or manager but for sure, we need their support. They have to trust our direction. If I see something I don't like, I'm the first one to not accept that."

Asked if Sanchez will play on Monday, the manager stated: "Not yet (decided). We have two or three days. Any decision I make, I feel good because Filip (Jorgensen) has done well. Filip or Robert, we will see, but any decision will be okay.

"Sometimes it can happen, not only in Robert's case, but it happened this season with Alisson, no? I was reading about (Gigio) Donnarumma that Luis Enrique left him out. Sometimes it can be a solution but it does not mean it is Robert's case.

"The first time I spoke with Filip in July, I made it clear that the number one choice was Robert. We have two good goalkeepers, so we can make some different decisions. It doesn't mean that Robert can make a mistake every game and stay in goal."