West Ham chief Steidten emerges as Arsenal candidate

Paul Vegas
West Ham sports chief Tim Steidten is being linked with Arsenal.

The German has emerged as a candidate for the technical director's post at Arsenal after Edu Gaspar's resignation last week, says the Telegraph.

The 45-year-old previously held a similar position at Bayer Leverkusen. 

Steidten's place at West Ham is in doubt with the Irons struggling this season after a £100m summer spend and the appointment of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker is also a candidate.

