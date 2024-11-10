West Ham chief Steidten emerges as Arsenal candidate
West Ham sports chief Tim Steidten is being linked with Arsenal.
The German has emerged as a candidate for the technical director's post at Arsenal after Edu Gaspar's resignation last week, says the Telegraph.
The 45-year-old previously held a similar position at Bayer Leverkusen.
Steidten's place at West Ham is in doubt with the Irons struggling this season after a £100m summer spend and the appointment of manager Julen Lopetegui.
Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker is also a candidate.