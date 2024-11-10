Arsenal, Man Utd chasing Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane
Arsenal and Manchester United are chasing Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane.
Sane is off contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal with Bayern have stalled.
A return to England for the former Manchester City winger has now been mooted.
BILD says incoming United manager Ruben Amorim is a fan of Sane, where former City pair Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are pulling the strings.
At Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta is also a fan, having worked with Sane as City assistant manager.