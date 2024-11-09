Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

West Ham, Fiorentina among scramble for Galatasaray defender Nelsson

Paul Vegas
West Ham, Fiorentina among scramble for Galatasaray defender Nelsson
West Ham, Fiorentina among scramble for Galatasaray defender NelssonTribalfootball
West Ham and Fiorentina are among major clubs eyeing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson,

Turkish transfer expert Eikrem Konur is reporting Gala face a battle to keep hold of the Sweden international ahead of the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Seville, Fiorentina, Lille and West Ham are all keen on Nelsson.

The defender, 26,  is on a contract with Gala that extends until the summer of 2026.

He has been with Gala since 2021, having arrived from FC Copenhagen.

Mentions
Serie ANelsson VictorFiorentinaWest HamGalatasarayLilleFC CopenhagenPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Portugal coach Martinez explains calling up Lazio wing-back Tavares; talks up Las Palmas ace Silva
Ex-Barcelona scout Krkic Snr: Why I rejected Hazard at Lille
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market