West Ham, Fiorentina among scramble for Galatasaray defender Nelsson

West Ham and Fiorentina are among major clubs eyeing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson,

Turkish transfer expert Eikrem Konur is reporting Gala face a battle to keep hold of the Sweden international ahead of the January market.

Seville, Fiorentina, Lille and West Ham are all keen on Nelsson.

The defender, 26, is on a contract with Gala that extends until the summer of 2026.

He has been with Gala since 2021, having arrived from FC Copenhagen.