West Ham chief Noble upbeat on Antonio return

West Ham chief Noble upbeat on Antonio return
West Ham United football chief Mark Noble says Michail Antonio is on track for a playing return.

The Jamaica international is recovering from suffering a leg fracture in a nasty car accident over Christmas.

Noble told TalkSPORT: "To be honest, if you look at him, he's a freak of nature. I mean, how he got out of that car in the first place.

"But I saw him yesterday at the training ground and he's walking about freely, he's in the gym doing stuff.

"So, I think Antonio's realised that he's a very lucky boy to walk away and he accepts that, but it's just great to see him around, he's such a good character."

Asked about a playing return, he added: "I think for himself, just to get back. If he can play at some sort, then fantastic.

"But I think he's still got a lot of rehab to do with the injury he got but as I say, just to actually see him here and being with the boys is great."

