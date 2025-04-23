West Ham may be forced to sell Mohammed Kudus as Saudi clubs circle

West Ham may be forced to cash in on star man Mohammed Kudus with several Saudi Arabian club's interested in his services.

According to The Guardian, West Ham will likely be forced to sell the 24-year-old in order to increase their budget this summer.

The Ghana international is said to have a release clause of £85 million for European clubs and a higher one for Saudi Arabian sides that will become active for a brief spell once the season is over.

Al Nassr are the Saudi club with the most interest in Kudus, although it’s uncertain whether the winger would be interested in a move.

Graham Potter has struggled to turn his side’s fortunes around since taking over from Julen Lopetegui back in January.

West Ham currently sit down in 17th with 36 points from their 33 Premier League games so far.