How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions tonight if Arsenal slip up against Crystal Palace.

The Reds are on the verge of their 20th English top-flight title, which would pull them level with fierce rivals Manchester United. News that they have become champions could come at around 10pm when the final whistle blows at the Emirates Stadium before they even kick a ball on Sunday against Tottenham.

Narrow wins against West Ham United and Leicester City in recent weeks means manager Arne Slot’s first season in charge is bound to be blessed with a trophy sooner or later. All eyes will be on the Gunners to see if they can extend the title race by a few days at least when Spurs travel to Anfield in front of a hopeful home crowd hoping to celebrate in style once the 90 minutes is up.

If Arsenal lose, then Liverpool will win the title it is as simple as that. Even if the Gunners avoid defeat, it may feel like simply delaying the inevitable as they close the gap at the top to 10 points. If the Gunners draw, the Reds would just need to pick up a single point from their five remaining games to be crowned champions.

Slot’s side could in fact win the title even if they lose all of their remaining games and Arsenal do draw but that would rely on goal difference. There is a high chance that Arsenal do collect 3 points against the Eagles, which means all eyes will turn to Sunday’s clash where Liverpool could cruise to a victory against a Tottenham side who have looked dire under manager Ange Postecoglou.