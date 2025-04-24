Potter respects Fullkrug's anger and emotion as West Ham look to avoid relegation

West Ham manager Graham Potter has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Brighton.

The Hammers are destined for a bottom-half finish in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-league Southampton last time out. Sitting 17th in the Premier League table, Potter’s side will officially avoid relegation if they either pick up at least a point on Saturday. Potter first spoke on fan frustration over recent results.

Potter understands fan frustration

“I understand the fans' frustration. You have to look at two levels - it's a home game we want to win, and we didn't. The performance wasn't great and we are where we are in the table.

“Then you have to look at the bigger picture, and it's a result of having to deal with that. As I've said, in the 40 or so games before I arrived, the team conceded a lot of goals. The fans are upset, and I'm the same, but at the same time we played well at Anfield, and have been competitive in all the games.

“We're not playing how we want to play, but to look at the bigger picture, it's not so straightforward to change things. You have to accept things, and be up for the challenge. I want to support the players, who have been brilliant, and we'll fight together.”

Potter respects Fullkrug's anger

Striker Niclas Füllkrug expressed his anger after the Saints clash and questioned the clubs failing tactics since Potter took charge. The West Ham boss was asked about his comments and says his side have to work harder to succeed.

“Sometimes you have to understand that after a game everyone's emotional. It should be that way, but when you're a leader you have to accept the emotion and put things in perspective.

“There may be various factors, and that can also play on players' minds. Together, we have to work and find solutions, and give the fans something better.

“Niclas wears his heart on his sleeve, and he's entitled to his opinion. For me, it's better to have conversations in private. You have to be able to be honest, and to think about the team as well.

“I'm very supportive of the players. I understand it's tough, and we have to demand more, but fundamentally I want to help them.”

A return to his old club

He was also asked about his return to Brighton and their fine form under manager Fabian Hurzeler this season as they chase down a European spot.

“I have nothing but respect, love and gratitude for my time there. There were fantastic people, and I have great memories. Obviously I want to win, but I'll always look back fondly on my time there.

“In the Premier League, lots of teams will have different stats, because it's so tough. They're not in a great run now, but that can happen because of various factors.

“Historically, the club has been successful because they're able to look past obvious conclusions. They'll be fine, but hopefully not this weekend!”

Changes in the summer?

Finally, he was asked about potential summer business and admitted that it will not be a quick fix.

“You have to think about where you are and where you want to be.

“Again, it's about working together and being responsible. In every window you want to improve the team, and that will continue.

“We have to make some decisions to improve from where we are now. In my job at Brighton, it was from taking a team fourth from bottom up the table, and I have experience of what's required. It's not a quick fix, but that's the challenge.”