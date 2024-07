West Ham, Chelsea chasing Corinthians winger Wesley

West Ham and Chelsea are chasing Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

Chelsea have been in contact with Corinthians about the 19 year-old.

This season, the winger has scored two goals in 13 appearances in the Brazilian top flight.

Foot Mercato says West Ham are moving for Wesley, though Chelsea are also in contact.

It's been suggested Corinthians want £26m to sell the youngster this summer.