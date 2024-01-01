Tribal Football
Forest, West Ham keen on Chelsea defender Chalobah
Several Premier League clubs could have the chance to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea this summer.

The centre half was initially linked to Manchester United, but their interest has cooled.

Per The Times, the Blues are determined to sell Chalobah to raise funds for other moves.

The source adds that even though ex-coach Mauricio Pochettino wanted to retain Chalobah, Enzo Maresca could decide to sell him.

Two clubs that have serious interest in Chalobah are West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs want to revamp their defense and believe the 24-year-old is worth pursuing.

