West Ham in the race to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran

West Ham could bring Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in this summer.

The young forward is a hot property, with Chelsea also said to be eager to land him.

Per talkSPORT, the Hammers are very keen to freshen up their forward line this summer.

However, they may be put off by the money involved in a Duran deal, as Villa have slapped a £40m price tag on him.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is eager for a forward, as he looks to move on from the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

One of those two is likely to remain, but Duran would be needed for depth and fresh legs.