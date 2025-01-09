"West Ham changed season target for Lopetegui" - Balague

Axed West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui feels let down by the board, it has been revealed.

Lopetegui was sacked by the Hammers on Wednesday and replaced this morning by Graham Potter.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told BBC Sport: "Julen Lopetegui will be feeling frustrated. The way it gets analysed right now from the coaching staff is that they have the same points as Manchester United, one less point than Spurs.

"I don't know where fans got the impression that West Ham were aiming for European places - that was never the target.

"The target was to change the style of the team and get the team playing in a completely different way and I get the impression that Lopetegui had started to see things that were going to happen in the second half of the season and things were going to be better."